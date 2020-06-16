Advertisement

Local reactions to LGBTQ Supreme Court ruling

The ruling makes workplace discrimination illegal
Supreme Court LGBTQ Ruling
Supreme Court LGBTQ Ruling(Brandon Jarrett)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a historic 6-3 vote the United States Supreme Court ruled on Monday that a federal civil rights law from the 1960s protects members of the LGBTQ community from work place discrimination. City commissioner Brian Slim Nash says this was a pillar to the fairness ordinance introduced here locally.

“From a city stand point it is good to know that the supreme court agrees with one of the three tenants of the local fairness ordinance," said Nash. "Because when we have had fairness ordinance hearings and we’ve had citizens come forward many of those citizens have come forward and talked about how they were terminated from their employment because they were LGBTQ or suspected to be LGBTQ. The supreme court ruled today that that is illegal. That can not be done.”

Cory McCauley is a member of the LGBTQ community and says this is a win for equality.

“This does feel like a really big win for the LGBTQ community. Recently with the Trump administration they have done away with health care rights for the transgender community. So having something like this from the supreme court that is majority republican feeling like they are on our side and feeling like they are doing something that protects us. It makes us feel safe, it makes us feel valued.”

“I think people really don’t understand what it’s like to not feel safe and to not feel equal and to not feel valued in a place and to think that something that you have no control over could jeopardize your life," said McCauley.

