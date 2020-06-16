Advertisement

Louisville protesters block traffic, hurl brick at media car

Sean Ali Waddell speaks during a protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Floyd died after he was restrained by Minneapolis police on May 25. Taylor, a black woman, was fatally shot by police in her home in March. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Sean Ali Waddell speaks during a protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Floyd died after he was restrained by Minneapolis police on May 25. Taylor, a black woman, was fatally shot by police in her home in March. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s interim police chief said some demonstrators in the city blocked traffic and threw a brick into a news station’s car Monday night while police deployed pepper balls at them. The statements came nearly three hours after the city’s police department warned residents to avoid the downtown area, and after a video posted on social media shows a brick being thrown into the window of a WLKY-TV camera crew’s car. News outlets report some demonstrators created barricades on streets using road signs and rocks. Police say nine people were arrested. WLKY-TV reports demonstrators were calling for three officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor to be charged.

Latest News

News

Owensboro Police need your help in finding two missing boys

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
There are two missing boys in Owensboro and police need help in finding them.

News

House fire in Glasgow sends one to the hospital, firefighter also received minor injuries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Officials says one person was sent to the hospital and a firefighter was treated on scene for injuries, after a house fire on Monday night.

Weather

Nice Weather Continues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matthew Stephens
Weather

Weather

Tuesday Morning Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Mass testing being done at Kentucky prison where virus found

Updated: 4 hours ago
J. Michael Brown, secretary of Beshear’s executive Cabinet, says three staff members and 11 inmates at the prison have tested positive for the virus.

News

Good News

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Local reactions to LGBTQ Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Local reactions to the ruling.

News

Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,961 cases of COVID-19; 1,313 have recovered

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The district has 50 deaths reported from COVID-19.

News

Monroe County confirms two more COVID-19 cases; 31 total

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Health officials are working closely with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) to trace the recent history of the patient in an effort to identify and contact all those who may have been exposed to the virus.

News

Allen County confirms three more COVID-19 cases; 136 total

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Allen County now has had a total of 136 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.