Mass testing being done at Kentucky prison where virus found

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say widespread coronavirus testing has started at a women’s prison after 14 people contracted the virus.

J. Michael Brown, secretary of Beshear’s executive Cabinet, said Monday that the state stepped up mitigation efforts that include mass testing at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women.

Brown says three staff members and 11 inmates at the prison have tested positive for the virus.

The update came as seven inmates at the women’s prison filed a federal lawsuit seeking their release because they’re at heightened risk of serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19.

