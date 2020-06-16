Nice Weather Continues

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A slow warming trend begins Today, as highs warm into the lower 80s with more sunshine. We’ll be back into the mid 80s Wednesday with humidity levels staying fairly low.

By late week, temperatures and humidity levels will return to near seasonal levels. We look mainly dry through Friday, however.

Saturday marks the first day of Summer per the calendar, and the heat will be back...right on cue. We will have chances for scattered showers and storms Saturday into Father’s Day Sunday, however. That possibility for rain continues into Monday.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer. High: 82, Low 60, winds NE-9

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 84, Low 63, winds E-7

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer and More Humid. High 87, Low 64, winds W-7

