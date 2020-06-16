Advertisement

Nice Weather Continues

Tuesday
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A slow warming trend begins Today, as highs warm into the lower 80s with more sunshine. We’ll be back into the mid 80s Wednesday with humidity levels staying fairly low.

By late week, temperatures and humidity levels will return to near seasonal levels. We look mainly dry through Friday, however.

Saturday marks the first day of Summer per the calendar, and the heat will be back...right on cue. We will have chances for scattered showers and storms Saturday into Father’s Day Sunday, however. That possibility for rain continues into Monday.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer. High: 82, Low 60, winds NE-9

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High 84, Low 63, winds E-7

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer and More Humid. High 87, Low 64, winds W-7

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tuesday Morning Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

Temperatures Climb Through The Week

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunshine and low dew points to kick off the week.

Weather

WATCH - Pleasant To Start The Week

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Not As Warm And Steamy Sunday

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunday looks partly sunny with a stray shower not out of the question.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH - Not As Hot For Sunday

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

A Weekend Of Sunshine On Tap

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunny and warm into the weekend with low humidity.

Weather

Rounding Out The Week With More Sunshine

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunshine is in store to end out this week with a lack of humidity.

Weather

A Picture Perfect Day For Weather

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunshine in store for the rest of the day with a none humid environment.

Weather

Sunny And Pleasant Today

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
The latest news and weather.

News

Saying Goodbye To Humidity Today

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Dry and sunny weather on tap for the rest of the week