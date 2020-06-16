Advertisement

Owensboro Police need your help in finding two missing boys

Max Bellamy (left) and Isaiah Blair (right) both missing since early June 2020.
Max Bellamy (left) and Isaiah Blair (right) both missing since early June 2020.(Owensboro Police Department Facebook page)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Owensboro Police Department is trying to locate two missing juveniles.

Both boys were last seen earlier this month.

The OPD do not believe two cases are related.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two teens, please call OPD at <a href="tel:2706878888″>270-687-8888</a>, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at <a href="tel: 2706878484″>270-687-8484</a>.

Max Bellamy (left) is a 15-year-old white male, 5′6″, and has black hair.

Bellamy has been missing since June 7, 2020.

Isaiah Blair (right) is a 17-year-old white male, 5′6″, brown hair, blue eyes, and weighs 125 lbs.

Blair was last seen on June 5, 2020.

