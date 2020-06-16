Resurfacing of Scottsville Rd. section to add center lane

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to resurface and add a center turn lane on a section of U.S. 231 Scottsville Road began Sunday, June 14.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they expect the project to take two weeks to complete.

It involves the section of Scottsville Road between Wilkinson Trace and the U.S. 31-W Bypass.

After the roadway is resurfaced, the section will be restriped to add a new center turn lane in that section. The addition uses the current roadway to make the new center turn lane.

There will still be two lanes in each direction, but the lane widths will be more narrow.

