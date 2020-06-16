Warren County fireworks ordinance remains in place along with COVID-19 restrictions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Judge/Executive Mike Buchanon says those who want to celebrate in the days surrounding the upcoming Independence Day holiday will want to coordinate how, as well as where, they’ll be celebrating under the ongoing cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of event cancellations due to the coronavirus, it’s expected that many more people will put on private fireworks shows this season.

Warren County is asking that anyone who plans to celebrate the holiday, as always, do so cautiously and that they do so with limited guests, such as the immediate family. Even then, everyone should practice social distancing and safety habits, including checking temperatures, washing hands and wearing a mask. Also, no one should be present at any such gatherings who has, exhibits, or who has encountered anyone who’s having symptoms or otherwise came into contact with COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 go to Warren County’s COVID-10 Action Center website at, http://www.warrencountyky.gov/covid19 .

WARREN COUNTY’S FIREWORKS ORDINANCE – KEY DETAILS

Warren County’s fireworks ordinance specifies when and where fireworks may be sold, as well as who may use fireworks outside the city limits of Bowling Green. The county’s ordinance states: No fireworks, including consumer fireworks, may be given to, offered for sale or sold to any person under the age of 18 and no person under the age of 18 shall sell fireworks, including consumer fireworks, unless the individual is supervised by a parent or guardian. Persons may use, ignite, fire or explode those fireworks authorized by KRS Chapter 227 and its subchapter 702 in the county. Fireworks, including consumer fireworks, may only be used June 27th through July 3rd and on July 5th and July 6th between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. On July 4th fireworks, including consumer fireworks, may be used between the hours of 10:00 a.m. until Midnight. Fireworks, including consumer fireworks, as defined in KRS 227may only be used by individuals at least 18 years of age and shall not be ignited within 200 feet of any structure, vehicle or any other person. Fireworks, including consumer fireworks, shall not be ignited or discharged from a motor vehicle and shall not be ignited or discharged on property of another without the consent of the owner or occupant or on public property, according to the state law. Any person wishing to use, ignite, fire or explode those fireworks authorized by KRS Chapter 227 on any other day may obtain a permit from the Warren County Judge/Executive’s Office. A permit shall be granted conditioned upon the applicant complying with all laws surrounding the use of fireworks. The permit shall be requested no less than ten days prior to the proposed use date. The permit, if granted, shall be valid for a four-hour hour period on the permitted dates between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. Failure to observe fireworks laws may result in a fine of up to $1,000 or jail time up to 30 days or both, as specified in KRS. 227.990 Penalties, Section (4).

