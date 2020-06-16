Advertisement

WATCH - A Wonderful Wednesday!

By Shane Holinde
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gorgeous weather continues! Expect fair skies moving into Wednesday, with temperatures a tad warmer. Humidity remains pretty low another time, though.

Later in the week, we’ll start feeling warmer, more humid air once again. Rain chances stay low through the end of the week, however. We’re back to near 90 for a high by Friday.

Summer starts Saturday, and it will certainly feel like it! Highs soar into the 90s this weekend. Saturday looks dry, however Father’s Day (Sunday) will feature a shot at scattered showers and thunderstorms. Things stay unsettled into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm. High: 83, Low 60, winds NE-6

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. High: 87, Low 62, winds NE-5

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot. High: 90, Low 67, winds W-5

Today’s High: 81

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 64

Record High: 102 (1894)

Record Low: 42 (1985)

Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.23″

Yearly Precip: 27.90″

Snowfall Today: 0.0″

Seasonal Snow: 3.6″

UV: 10

Pollen: 3.7 (Grass)

AQ: Good

Mold: Low

