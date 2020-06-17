Advertisement

7-year-old Leitchfield girl sells brownies, donates money to local hospital

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) -- When Aliya Merrifield heard about the coronavirus the thoughtful 7-year-old says she felt it in her heart to raise money for those working in the healthcare community.

“I really just wanted to help, I had it in my heart. I really wanted to do this so I went for it. I had to do a lot of baking, I made two batches," said Aliya. “I think I sold about 20 the first round and did 40 the next round.”

“At first the idea was a lemonade stand on our road but there isn’t a lot of traffic so it was brownies,” said Sheri Merrifield, Aliya’s mother.

In total Aliya was able to to raise $300 from the sale of her brownies.

“She came up with the idea on her own, she wanted to raise money for the hospital. We kicked around other things that she might raise money for but she was dead set on raising money for the hospital. She came up with several ideas of how she might raise money and some of them were kinda of off the charts a little bit,” said Edwin McKinney, Aliya’s grandfather.

“But she came up with the idea of making brownies because her grandmother would certainly make brownies for her. She made up about a batch of brownies and her daddy helped her sell them with some of the people she works with and of course they were very generous and the first night I saw one of her sisters come over and buy a brownie for 5 bucks because I’m used to getting a brownie for a quarter I guess. I’m really proud of the hospital recognizing her."

Aliya was awarded a plaque from the hospital for her #GoodDeeds!

Plaque awarded to Aliya for her donation to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.
Plaque awarded to Aliya for her donation to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.(Brandon Jarrett)

