A Mix Of Clouds For Wednesday

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds off and on for our Wednesday. Some folks further to the southeast may see a stray shower. The best chance would be closer to Monroe County and towards Dale Hollow Lake. Otherwise most of us should stay dry and warm today with highs near the lower 80′s.

We end this week with rising temperatures along with a bit more humid air. We make it back to the 90′s by the weekend to kick off the first official day of Summer Saturday. Then Father’s Day we battle a few stray thundershowers. Storms look more widespread heading into the new week.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

