Advertisement

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery ending after 131 years

After 131 years of the Aunt Jemima brand, PepsiCo has announced they will be changing the name and packaging. (Source: AP Graphics)
After 131 years of the Aunt Jemima brand, PepsiCo has announced they will be changing the name and packaging. (Source: AP Graphics)(AP)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - PepsiCo, the parent company of Quaker Oats, said the Aunt Jemima brand name and imagery is coming to an end, it announced Wednesday.

Media outlets, including AdAge and AdWeek, reported that the name and imagery on the 131-year-old brand of pancake syrup and mix will change, though it’s not yet known to what.

“We are starting by removing the image and changing the name,” said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, in a statement. “We will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry.”

The change will be phased in, with the imagery discontinued for Aunt Jemima packaging in the last three months of 2020, followed by the change to whatever brand name and imagery takes its place, Ad Age said.

The company acknowledged the brand is based on racial stereotyping and said now is the time for a change.

“While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough,” Kroepfl said.

Quaker and PepsiCo have been reluctant over the years to change the brand despite criticism of it, with a recent petition to change the brand in 2017, Ad Week reported.

This decision comes in the wake of worldwide protests and heightened awareness of racial discrimination after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

A Mix Of Clouds For Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the lower 80's.

Weather

WATCH - A Partly Sunny Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

NCM Motorsports Park Trek at the track

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Every Tuesday this summer from 5 pm to 8 pm NCM Motorsports Park will host Trek at the Track.

News

Kentucky Horse Commission approves whipping limits

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has unanimously approved rules that limit whipping at Kentucky horse tracks.

Latest News

News

Senate GOP Propose Policing Changes in Justice Act

Updated: 9 hours ago
Senate Republicans are proposing changes to police procedures and accountability with an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds, and new commissions to study law enforcement and race

News

FDA cautions pet owners about spreading coronavirus in new video

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
People can give Covid-19 to their pets, cats more susceptible than dogs.

News

Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 Tango

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of the K-9 deputy Tango.

News

Congressman Andy Barr’s wife Carol passes away

Updated: 12 hours ago
Barr’s chief of staff, issued a statement regarding Carol Barr’s death, saying she died “suddenly” at the family’s home on Tuesday.

Health

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms 1 additional case of COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

News

Happy Birthday to Mr. Western

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
The community came together on Tuesday to celebrate a very special birthday, Lee Robertson’s or Mr. Western, who is a staple in the WKU community.