Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care in Scottsville sees increase in COVID-19 positive cases

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care (CTRSC), a 110-bed skilled nursing facility located on the campus of The Medical Center at Scottsville, stated today that thirteen (13) residents and seven (7) employees have tested positive for COVID-19. All facility residents and all employees have been tested and will continue to be retested in the coming days/weeks. Med Center Health says appropriate notifications have been made to the families of those who have tested positive.

COVID-19 positive residents needing acute care have transitioned to The Medical Center at Scottsville’s hospital wing. Those needing more intensive acute care services have been, or are in the process of being, transferred to the COVID Unit at The Medical Center’s Bowling Green campus. COVID-19 positive residents who do not require acute care at this time are being transferred to Creekwood Nursing and Rehab in Russellville where they will be cohorted with other COVID-19 positive residents.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care,” said Jacque Woodward, Administrator of CTRSC. “We appreciate our colleagues at Creekwood who graciously offered to accept our COVID-19 positive residents, allowing them to be cohorted so that we can take every step to limit further exposure at our facility.”

CTRSC continues to follow guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the executive orders of Governor Andy Beshear that address preventive measures required at all healthcare facilities, and more specifically for skilled nursing facilities. CTRSC will continue to undergo enhanced sanitizing and disinfecting as COVID-19 positive residents are transferred to alternative facilities, and CTRSC has contingency plans in place should additional residents test positive.

Woodward added, “Our residents and families have been very appreciative and understanding during this challenging time. They realize we are taking all necessary actions to protect them, their families and our staff.”

