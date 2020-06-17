Advertisement

Congressman Andy Barr’s wife Carol passes away

Andy and Carol, pictured with their two daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay.
Andy and Carol, pictured with their two daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay.(Andy Barr)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAVE/WBKO) - Congressman Andy Barr is mourning the loss of his wife, Carol.

Mary Rosado, Barr’s chief of staff, issued a statement regarding Carol Barr’s death, saying she died “suddenly” at the family’s home on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “Congressman Andy Barr’s wife Carol passed away suddenly tonight at the family home in Lexington. During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven. Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters.”

Barr represents the 6th congressional district of Kentucky. He has held the seat since 2013.

Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown also released a statement on the passing of Carol Barr:

“Our hearts go out to the Barr family at this tragic news,” Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown said. “While there are no words that can heal the pain of losing a loved one, we pray together that God will comfort Congressman Andy Barr, their daughters, and the entire family through this very difficult time.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

