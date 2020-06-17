Edmonson Co. Sheriff: Woman arrested for drug possession, endangering minor’s welfare

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, June 15, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office went to the 100-block of Bluebird Road for a social services complaint.

The complaint involved 33-year-old Tasha Brooks, 28-year-old Eric Green, and a juvenile. Based on findings from the complaint, the Sheriff’s Office conducted a probable cause search warrant of the residence.

Deputies say they found a large amount of suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and various forms of drug paraphernalia. Police say all items were easily accessible to the juvenile.

Brooks was arrested and charged with meth possession, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia possession, trafficking marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds), and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police say Eric Green fled the scene before being detained for two outstanding warrants out of Warren County. This is an ongoing investigation with further charges pending for Green.

