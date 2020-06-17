Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 Tango
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EDMONSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) -
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of the K-9 deputy Tango.
The K-9 succumbed to aggressive kidney disease and was put to rest on Tuesday according to a Facebook Post by Sheriff Shane Doyle.
The sheriff’s office is asking the public to remember his partner and handler Deputy Jordan Jones in prayer for comfort.
They also say “Tango wasn’t just a dog, he was a brother to us and he will be missed dearly.”
Below is Tango with 13 News’ Brandon Jarrett back in January 2020.
