Final city commissioner candidates previewed to discuss ‘today’s most talked about topics'

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our coverage previewing the city commissioner candidates ahead of the November election. The candidates are touching on today’s most talked about topics from racial injustices to police reform.

Today, we highlight incumbent Dana Beasley-Brown and candidate Melinda Hill. Beasley-Brown said she believes the Bowling Green Police Department is innovative, and therefore always reviewing its policies. Brown is in support of utilizing more social workers when police are out on certain calls.

“I’m hearing both from police officers and protesters, our social workers, folks who work with our homeless population that it would be amazing to add some mental health counselors and social workers to our team of folks who respond to calls,” said Beasley-Brown. “And so that is just one example of we are willing to embrace this hard moment and come together and have these hard conversations and I think we can absolutely make positive change in our community.”

Hill served on the board of commissioners from 2011 to 2016. In regards to the topic of policing, she says she supports the Bowling Green Police Department and was proud to have a hand in a major improvement of the agency in 2016.

"There's always room for improvement in every area of government and life in general, but I am very proud of the Bowling Green city police department. I was on the commission when we voted and approved the body cams," said Hill. "So the city of Bowling Green, we took our time to investigate that and get the best product for our money, so our police officers already have that and I'm very proud to say we went on and did that earlier."

Hill adds that the pandemic will force the city of Bowling Green to cut back, and she says her business background would be beneficial for this next term.

“We need to make sure that the businesses know the city officials and the employees of Bowling Green are there for them - that we want to help them be as successful as possible. We always need to make it easy for businesses to have access to city employees, to get proper licensing and make it easy for them to call people, ask questions, but we can always review the processes and make sure they are as easy as can be,” she said.

Another platform Beasley-Brown is running on is the push for the city to invest in IT infrastructure to produce high-speed internet.

“Here we have these professionals that want to stay in Bowling Green - they have great paying jobs,” explained Beasley-Brown. “But they can’t find work here because we don’t have that infrastructure that we know is going to be essential infrastructure for jobs of the future, so I think if we’re going to continue to develop as a community and grow, this is something that we cannot neglect.”

Other platforms she is running on include safer communities, strengthening the local economy, affordable housing, along with public transportation, which she said the city just brought on a new partnership for this matter.

“Over 25 percent of our Bowling Green (population) lives under the poverty line, so we really do need to make sure we’re investing in ways that help those who are struggling to make ends meet - be able to make it to work and the grocery store, to doctor offices - things like that,” she said.

In addition to the city commissioner election, mayoral candidates will be on the ballot come November, including incumbent Bruce Wilkerson and candidate Todd Alcott.

