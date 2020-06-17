Advertisement

Former Police Officer in Atlanta charged with felony murder in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Officer Garrett Rolfe. Rolfe was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early Sunday, June 14, 2020.
This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Officer Garrett Rolfe. Rolfe was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early Sunday, June 14, 2020.(Source: Atlanta Police Department via AP)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) -

The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other crimes. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard made the announcement about Garrett Rolfe during a news conference Wednesday.

Howard said Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground and that the officer with him, Devin Brosnan, stood on Brooks’ shoulder as he struggled for life Friday night.

Howard says Brosnan is cooperating and has given testimony, the first time in 40 cases he remembers such cooperation.

Rolfe had already been fired after he fatally shot the 27-year-old Brooks. Brosnan had been put on administrative leave.

Brosnan is being charged with aggravated assault and other crimes.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Latest News

News

Hospitalized physician at forefront of COVID-19 battle returns to Bowling Green

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
During one of its regularly scheduled calls this afternoon, the Bowling Green – Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup was both surprised and delighted to be joined by its esteemed leader.

News

Office of Unemployment Insurance offering in-person services

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
To continue helping Kentuckians with their unemployment insurance claims, OUI will provide in-person services Thursday (June 18) and Friday (June 19) from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters located at 275 E. Main St. in Frankfort.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

News

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 4 hours ago
The pay hike affects roughly 275,000 Target workers, the company said.

Latest News

Weather

Increasing Clouds Into The Afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly to mostly cloudy into the afternoon.

News

Men's Health Month

Updated: 4 hours ago
Men's Health Month

News

Store closing sales underway at many JCPenney’s, including Taylor Co. location

Updated: 5 hours ago
The company is closing 137 stores, and sales are underway at these locations.

National

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta charged with murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground as he struggled for life after a confrontation Friday, said the Fulton County district attorney.

Politics

Grimes endorses Booker in Democratic Senate race in Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker has won a key endorsement from former statewide officeholder Alison Lundergan Grimes in Kentucky.

Weather

WATCH - Some Cloud Coverage This Afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest news and weather.