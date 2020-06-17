Greenwood’s Anna Haddock wins her second straight Gatorade Player of the Year award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Even after high school graduation, Greenwood Lady Gators’ soccer standout Anna Haddock continues to rack up awards. Today she was named the Kentucky Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the year for the second year in a row.

In 27 games last season Haddock scored 54 goals and 24 assists for a total of 132 points as she helped lead the Greenwood Lady Gators to their first-ever State Championship title. This was also the first State Championship win by any school in the region’s history. Haddock was also named MVP of the State Tournament.

Anna is no stranger to awards. Aso mention before this is her second straight Gatorade POY award. She was also named to the KY First team All-State team all four years in high school.

It is easy to say that Anna Haddock is the best high school soccer player to walk the halls of Greenwood Highschool. The future Auburn Tiger set the school record for goals (150), assists (85), led the team in goals, assists, and points Sophomore, Junior, and Senior Year.

Congratulations Anna, and good luck at Auburn.

