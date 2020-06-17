Advertisement

Greenwood’s Anna Haddock wins her second straight Gatorade Player of the Year award

Anna Haddock
Anna Haddock(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Even after high school graduation, Greenwood Lady Gators’ soccer standout Anna Haddock continues to rack up awards. Today she was named the Kentucky Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the year for the second year in a row.

In 27 games last season Haddock scored 54 goals and 24 assists for a total of 132 points as she helped lead the Greenwood Lady Gators to their first-ever State Championship title. This was also the first State Championship win by any school in the region’s history. Haddock was also named MVP of the State Tournament.

Anna is no stranger to awards. Aso mention before this is her second straight Gatorade POY award. She was also named to the KY First team All-State team all four years in high school.

It is easy to say that Anna Haddock is the best high school soccer player to walk the halls of Greenwood Highschool. The future Auburn Tiger set the school record for goals (150), assists (85), led the team in goals, assists, and points Sophomore, Junior, and Senior Year.

Congratulations Anna, and good luck at Auburn.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Athletic directors feel confident in having enough space for team workouts

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Hunter Smith
Athletic directors working with teams to best utilize limited campus space.

Sports

Both WKU and UK move their football season openers to Sept. 3

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Both UK and WKU move their season openers due to the Kentucky Derby

Sports

Legendary WKU coach Jimmy Feix listed on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Jimmy Feix Hall of Fame

Sports

Teams begin summer conditioning workouts with restrictions

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
High school sports teams have made the return to summer workouts under guidelines set by the KHSAA.

Latest News

Sports

Local coaches going “All In” to fight racism and hate

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
High school coaches taking part in the “All In” challenge on Twitter

News

NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from all events, properties

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
NASCAR said in a Tweet that the presence of the confederate flag at their events runs contrary their commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans.

Sports

Student-athletes begin return to campus

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Members of Hilltopper football are headed back to campus to begin preparing for the upcoming season.

Sports

Semi-Pro Football coming to Bowling Green

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Bowling Green Miners will have its inaugural season this fall.

Sports

NAIA to begin fall football practice on August 15

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
The NAIA also announced that practice for all sports, including football, will begin on Saturday, August 15.

Sports

Kentucky football to begin voluntary workouts June 8

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT
After the NCAA and Southeastern Conference voted in favor of a return to activity, UK Athletics announced its plans for the phased return of student-athletes beginning on June 8.