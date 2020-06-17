Grimes endorses Booker in Democratic Senate race in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker has won a key endorsement from former statewide officeholder Alison Lundergan Grimes in Kentucky. It’s a new sign of momentum for Booker’s upstart bid for his party’s nomination to challenge Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. Grimes lost a bitter, big-spending Senate race against McConnell in 2014. She tweeted her endorsement of Booker, saying: “Together, let’s elect a new generation of leadership” in Kentucky. Grimes is a former two-term Kentucky secretary of state who left office early this year. The frontrunner in the Democratic race is Amy McGrath.