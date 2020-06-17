Happy Birthday to Mr. Western

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The community came together on Tuesday to celebrate a very special birthday, Lee Robertson’s or Mr. Western, who is a staple in the WKU community. Loved ones and community members came out to celebrate his 98th birthday with a wave parade.

Mr. Western was the WKU golf coach, Director of Glasgow’s campus, and he still works part-time at Western.

Anyone who knows him says that he is quote “An amazing individual.” He tells 13 news he could not feel more loved then he does right now.

“Love them to death. This is my slogan, yes yes yes. I sign my letters. Love and that’s the way I feel about all these people and I knew all of them,” said Robertson.

A very Happy Birthday 98th to Mr. Western.

