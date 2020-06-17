Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians are accustomed to bare-knuckled politics, but the brawl between a Republican congressman and his primary challenger has turned especially ugly. Rep. Thomas Massie and challenger Todd McMurtry have battered each other in the 4th District. They've bickered over their support of President Donald Trump. Massie drew Trump’s wrath for trying to stall a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package. Trump denounced Massie as a “third rate Grandstander.” McMurtry was put on the defensive by his past social media posts lampooning Trump. The winner of the June 23 primary will be favored to keep the seat Republican in November.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Results from Kentucky's primary election are expected to drag out for days after voting ends Tuesday. That will keep some candidates and their supporters in suspense for up to a week. Kentucky has switched to widespread mail-in absentee voting amid the coronavirus outbreak. Secretary of State Michael Adams says that on election night and for days later, Kentucky will have a patchwork of election results, based on decisions by local officials across the state’s 120 counties. Adams says some counties will wait until all votes are counted before releasing any results. Other counties will release results as they become available.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rep. Andy Barr is expressing “profound grief” over the unexpected death of his 39-year-old wife at their home in Kentucky. The Fayette County coroner's office said Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr died Tuesday night of natural causes from a heart condition known as mitral valve prolapse. The Republican congressman's chief of staff confirmed that Barr died in Lexington. Barr says that “in this moment of profound grief and heartbreak, we are so grateful for the gift and blessing of Carol’s life," and he asked for prayers for their two daughters. Condolences are flowing in from other Kentucky politicians.

UNDATED (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in big cities and tiny towns in every U.S. state to protest the killing of George Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck as he pleaded for air. Some described institutional racism as a pandemic as cruel and deadly as COVID-19. One white nurse from Oregon who traveled to New York City to work in a COVID unit saw up close how minorities are dying disproportionately from the disease. So on her day off after four working in the ICU, she joined the protesters in Brooklyn.