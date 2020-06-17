Hospitalized physician at forefront of COVID-19 battle returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, a specialist in Infectious Diseases at Med Center Health and a leader with the Bowling Green – Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup, has transferred from the COVID Unit at UK HealthCare in Lexington to a step-down bed at The Medical Center’s Bowling Green campus. Dr. Shadowen’s condition has moved from critical to stable and is continuing to improve.

During one of its regularly scheduled calls this afternoon, the Bowling Green – Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup was both surprised and delighted to be joined by its esteemed leader. “It’s a great day to be alive,” Dr. Shadowen told the Workgroup. “I’m happy to be back in Bowling Green, continuing my recovery.” As Workgroup members discussed the need to maintain diligence in preventing further spread of the virus throughout the community, Dr. Shadowen reminded everyone that wearing a mask or face shield in public is critical. She further noted, “Our greatest hope remains access to a vaccine in the near future.”

Connie Smith, President and CEO of Med Center Health, stated, “I know I speak on behalf of Dr. Shadowen and her family in saying how thankful we are to the staff at UK HealthCare in caring for her while in Lexington. At the same time, we are so excited to have Dr. Shadowen back in Bowling Green where she continues her recovery in the trusted hands of her Med Center Health family.”

