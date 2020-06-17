HUD Secretary Ben Carson speaks with 13 News on recent protests

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Protests and demonstrations have been seen across the nation in response to police brutality - the question now being: will these demonstrations bring about change?

U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson spoke with 13 News in a one-on-one interview. His response - that peaceful demonstrations will absolutely bring about change.

“Protest is a major part of our nation and one of the reasons we have been successful. I emphasize the word ‘peaceful', but bringing to attention of everyone some of the feelings of a large group of people in our country is important and that is an important part of establishing the correct policy,” said Secretary Carson.

Secretary Carson also made a comment saying, “He will get there,” suggesting the president will eventually back down on his opinion on protest within the NFL.

It’s no secret how the president feels about this form of protest. However, Secretary Carson says that it’s about understanding the reasoning behind it.

“I think President Trump, like others, felt that the reason that they were kneeling was because they didn’t respect the flag and didn’t respect the national anthem,” Carson explained. “As they make it more and more clear that that’s not the reason that they are kneeling, I think that everybody will begin to understand what is going on and there will be a lot less conflict.”

In response to those protests, Tuesday President Trump signed an executive order on policing as part of what he called a commitment to address the protests.

“Nobody condemns nursing because there might be a nurse who is mentally ill and hurts people. No one condemns all the teaching facilities because there are bad teachers, and yet for police, we get a few bad apples and we want to condemn the whole organization - we want to defund the police. It really doesn’t make sense. Quite frankly I’m glad that the president came out and acknowledged that there is, in fact, a problem,” said Secretary Carson.

Secretary Carson added that we need to focus on working together for a better tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.