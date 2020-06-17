Increasing Clouds Into The Afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we head into the afternoon hours clouds will increase to more of a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80′s but cloud coverage will keep us from getting too warm. The humidity should stay down today, you may notice just a bit of the stick to the air but we are not expecting the muggy/oppressive air today.

As we end out this week temperatures will rise along with a bit of humidity too. Temperatures climb into the 90′s by the weekend and rain chances return by Father’s Day but not substantially only 30-40% but as we head into the new week rain chances rise to nearly 60%.

7 DAY FORECAST (WBKO)

