Increasing Clouds Into The Afternoon

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we head into the afternoon hours clouds will increase to more of a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80′s but cloud coverage will keep us from getting too warm. The humidity should stay down today, you may notice just a bit of the stick to the air but we are not expecting the muggy/oppressive air today.

As we end out this week temperatures will rise along with a bit of humidity too. Temperatures climb into the 90′s by the weekend and rain chances return by Father’s Day but not substantially only 30-40% but as we head into the new week rain chances rise to nearly 60%.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

