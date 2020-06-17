Advertisement

Kentucky Horse Commission approves whipping limits

Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, second from right, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Maximum Security was disqualified and Country House won the race. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, second from right, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Maximum Security was disqualified and Country House won the race. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(WITN)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has unanimously approved rules that limit whipping at Kentucky horse tracks.

When American Pharoah won the Kentucky Derby, jockey Victor Espinoza had whipped him 32 times during the race, but that won’t happen anymore. Now, riders will be limited to six uses of the whip after the first furlong is run.

Also, the jockey can’t strike the horse more than two times in succession without giving the horse a chance to respond.

The rules likely won’t go into effect until late 2020 or the spring of 2021, which means the Derby in September and Breeder’s Cup in November of this year would likely take place under the current rules with no whipping limit.

