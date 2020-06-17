Kentucky Sports Digest

Here's a look at how AP's sports coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. Beth Campbell is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. All times are Eastern.

For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Thoroughbred Racing:

BELMONT-DRAW

UNDATED — It wasn’t quite the post position trainer Barclay Tagg wanted for Tiz the Law. Still, it wasn’t far off for the colt who on Wednesday was made the early 6-5 favorite for the Belmont Stakes. Tagg was hoping the Florida Derby winner would land anywhere between spots 5 to 7 in the starting gate for Saturday’s beginning of the reconfigured Triple Crown series. Tiz the Law drew the No. 8 post in the 10-horse field and will be ridden by Manny Franco. By Racing Writer Beth Harris. SENT: 270 words, photo; will be updated.

—DEL MAR ANNOUNCER, from Del Mar, Calif.: Larry Collmus will announce Del Mar’s summer meet starting in July, substituting for longtime time announcer Trevor Denman.

Track and Field:

COLEMAN SUSPENDED

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — The fastest man in the world has been sidelined for a string of missed doping tests. Christian Coleman, an American sprinter who won the 100-meter title at last year’s world championships and had been the early favorite for the Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games, was temporarily banned from competition by the Athletics Integrity Unit on Wednesday. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 700 words, photo.

College Football:

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY OPENER, from Lexington: Kentucky has moved its season opener against Eastern Michigan ahead two days to Sept. 3, avoiding a conflict with the rescheduled 146th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. SENT: 80 words.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aplouisville@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, (212) 621-1900 for news and (212) 621-1918 for sports. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or (877) 836-9477.