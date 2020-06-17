Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-REPUBLICAN FEUD-KENTUCKY

Kentucky GOP brawl focuses on Trump, racial matters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians are accustomed to bare-knuckled politics, but the brawl between a Republican congressman and his primary challenger has turned especially ugly. Rep. Thomas Massie and challenger Todd McMurtry have battered each other in the 4th District. They've bickered over their support of President Donald Trump. Massie drew Trump’s wrath for trying to stall a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package. Trump denounced Massie as a “third rate Grandstander.” McMurtry was put on the defensive by his past social media posts lampooning Trump. The winner of the June 23 primary will be favored to keep the seat Republican in November.

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY

For some, suspense will linger past Kentucky election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Results from Kentucky's primary election are expected to drag out for days after voting ends Tuesday. That will keep some candidates and their supporters in suspense for up to a week. Kentucky has switched to widespread mail-in absentee voting amid the coronavirus outbreak. Secretary of State Michael Adams says that on election night and for days later, Kentucky will have a patchwork of election results, based on decisions by local officials across the state’s 120 counties. Adams says some counties will wait until all votes are counted before releasing any results. Other counties will release results as they become available.

CONGRESSMAN'S WIFE DEAD-KENTUCKY

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr dies unexpectedly at age 39

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rep. Andy Barr is expressing “profound grief” over the unexpected death of his 39-year-old wife at their home in Kentucky. The Fayette County coroner's office said Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr died Tuesday night of natural causes from a heart condition known as mitral valve prolapse. The Republican congressman's chief of staff confirmed that Barr died in Lexington. Barr says that “in this moment of profound grief and heartbreak, we are so grateful for the gift and blessing of Carol’s life," and he asked for prayers for their two daughters. Condolences are flowing in from other Kentucky politicians.

VOICES OF PROTEST

Voices of protest, crying for change, ring across US, beyond

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in big cities and tiny towns in every U.S. state to protest the killing of George Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck as he pleaded for air. Some described institutional racism as a pandemic as cruel and deadly as COVID-19. One white nurse from Oregon who traveled to New York City to work in a COVID unit saw up close how minorities are dying disproportionately from the disease. So on her day off after four working in the ICU, she joined the protesters in Brooklyn.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY

University of Kentucky announces plans for fall restart

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky says it will open its fall semester in mid-August with in-person classes continuing until Thanksgiving break. School officials said Tuesday that plans to reopen the Lexington campus include testing students for COVID-19, daily symptom assessments for students and employees and mask wearing in most places. Testing will be encouraged for faculty and staff with underlying health conditions and for those over age 65. Officials say on-campus instruction will begin Aug. 17. Classes will end at Thanksgiving break and finals will be online. Classrooms will have limited capacity based on social distancing guidelines.

MOUNTAIN PARKWAY EXPANSION

Kentucky Mountain Parkway expansion draws $55M federal grant

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been awarded a $55.15 million federal grant to widen 11 miles of the Mountain Parkway. Gov. Andy Beshear's office said in a news release the U.S. Department of Transportation grant will be used to create a four-lane corridor for drivers between Interstate 64 and Salyersville. Beshear and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said the expansion is expected to help move freight and goods through the area and reduce travel time. Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says the expansion will help close the gap in a high-speed corridor across the state.