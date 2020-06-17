Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms 1 additional case of COVID-19

The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 504.

It is crucial that everyone in the community continue working together to combat the community spread of this virus.

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call the Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647 or contact your health care provider. If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

