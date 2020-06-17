Advertisement

National Corvette Museum and Motorsports Park certified sensory inclusive attractions

By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The National Corvette Museum and the Motorsports Park are now both sensory inclusive certified attractions.

The museum reached out to a non-profit named Kulture city to help them achieve this goal. Kulture city’s mission is to help venus provide an inclusive seamless visitor experience for everyone including those with sensory needs.

The museum wants everyone to feel like they can enjoy their experience at either the museum or the motorsports park. The sensory inclusivity is for everyone with sensory processing disorder including those with autism, PTSD, anxiety, ADHD, Down Syndrome, adults with dementia, and Parkinson’s disease.

“This is not just meant for children this is meant for a person who has a sensory processing disorder whether it be a person who might have autism--maybe someone who has PTSD or anxiety issues or even someone who has early-onset dementia or Parkinsons. A lot of individuals in our community have sensory processing disorders and we want to be able to help them so they can have a wonderful experience while they are here,” said Deb Howard, museum educator.

The museum now has sensory bags available which include noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, visual cue cards, and a weighted lap pad.

“So a sensory bag is something that a guest can check out at our admissions counter here or at the Motorsports Park and inside the bag are tools that they can use as they make their way through both attractions,” added Howard.

To get a sensory bag all you have to do is ask a staff member at either the Corvette Museum or the Motorsports Park and they will be able to assist you.

“Around our museum we have signage and at our admissions counter, we have a sign that says sensory bags available here. So a guest may notice that and ask what that is and we are trained to assist them with their needs and to pass out a bag if they feel they need it for their family member or friend,” added Howard.

In addition to the sensory bags, there are also quiet rooms available at both locations.

80% of the staff from the National Corvette Museum and Motorsports Park have received training and can help you if you have any questions.

