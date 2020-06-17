Advertisement

NCM Motorsports Park Trek at the track

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

If you’ve been looking for the perfect place to take a jog or walk, go on a bicycle ride with the family, or even inline skate the NCM Motorsports Park is the place for you.

Every Tuesday this summer from 5 pm to 8 pm NCM Motorsports Park will host Trek at the Track.

This weekly event is free and visitors can pick the length of their trek. This event also gives back to the community through the month of June they will be accepting donations for the salvation army.

“We are doing a food drive the month of June. You can drop off your items, its a canned food drive, but we are also taking noodles, soups just whatever you have and you want to donate,” said Kenzie Layton, Group Sales Coordinator.

Pets are also welcome as long as they are on a leash and all skaters and cyclists are required to wear helmets.

