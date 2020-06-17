Advertisement

Store closing sales underway at many JCPenney’s, including Taylor Co. location

This is a sign on a JC Penney store in Beaver, Pa, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
This is a sign on a JC Penney store in Beaver, Pa, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020
(CNN) - Struggling retailer JCPenney is starting the shutdown process for many of its locations.

The company is closing 137 stores, and sales are underway at these locations. This is part of JCPenney’s plan to lessen its store footprint and pay more attention to locations with stronger sales and its online business.

As the stores prepare to close, customers are being offered discounts up to 40% off. All purchases will be final starting June 25.

The Kentucky stores closing include the locations at Green River Plaza in Campbellsville and Town Square Mall in Owensboro.

You can find a full list of closing stores here.

JCPenney is one of several national retailers that have filed bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

