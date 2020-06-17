Advertisement

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

That's a 50% increase since 2017
A Target employee returns shopping carts from the parking lot, in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
A Target employee returns shopping carts from the parking lot, in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 16, 2020.(Nati Harnik | AP)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

The Minneapolis-based company had set a goal in 2017 to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020.

The last time Target permanently increased pay was in June 2019 when it raised hourly pay to $13.

But starting in mid-March, Target gave a temporary $2 wage bump to part-time and full-time workers as a reward for working under the crush of orders during the pandemic.

The pay hike affects roughly 275,000 Target workers, the company said.

Target is also giving out $200 bonuses to workers as other retailers like Kroger and Amazon have stopped paying bonuses. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Increasing Clouds Into The Afternoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly to mostly cloudy into the afternoon.

News

Men's Health Month

Updated: 1 hours ago
Men's Health Month

News

Store closing sales underway at many JCPenney’s, including Taylor Co. location

Updated: 2 hours ago
The company is closing 137 stores, and sales are underway at these locations.

National

Atlanta awaits decision on charges in black man’s killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

Latest News

Politics

Grimes endorses Booker in Democratic Senate race in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker has won a key endorsement from former statewide officeholder Alison Lundergan Grimes in Kentucky.

Weather

WATCH - Some Cloud Coverage This Afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Final city commissioner candidates previewed to discuss ‘today’s most talked about topics'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
We continue our coverage previewing the city commissioner candidates ahead of the November election. The candidates are touching on today’s most talked about topics from racial injustices to police reform.

News

Less than 1,500 tickets left for St. Jude Dream Home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
St. Jude Dream Home tickets are going fast, less 1,500 left.

News

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery ending after 131 years

Updated: 5 hours ago
PepsiCo, the parent company of Quaker Oats, said the Aunt Jemima brand name and imagery is coming to an end, it announced Wednesday.

Weather

A Mix Of Clouds For Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the lower 80's.