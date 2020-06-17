Advertisement

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Actor Danny Masterson arrives at Spike TV "Guy's Choice" awards in Culver City, Calif., on Saturday, June 5, 2010.
Actor Danny Masterson arrives at Spike TV "Guy's Choice" awards in Culver City, Calif., on Saturday, June 5, 2010.(Matt Sayles | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday.

The three counts of rape by force or fear come after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Masterson. The charges were filed Tuesday and an arrest warrant was issued, prosecutors said. It’s not clear whether he has been taken into custody.

Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003, and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

An attorney for Masterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment to the Associated Press. Masterson denied the allegations in a statement when the investigation was made public in 2017.

