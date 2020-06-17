Advertisement

University of Kentucky announces plans for fall restart

Classes will end at Thanksgiving break and finals will be online.
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky says it will open its fall semester in mid-August with in-person classes continuing until Thanksgiving break. School officials said Tuesday that plans to reopen the Lexington campus include testing students for COVID-19, daily symptom assessments for students and employees and mask wearing in most places. Testing will be encouraged for faculty and staff with underlying health conditions and for those over age 65. Officials say on-campus instruction will begin Aug. 17. Classes will end at Thanksgiving break and finals will be online. Classrooms will have limited capacity based on social distancing guidelines.

