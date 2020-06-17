WATCH - Unsettled Weather Returns
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few more clouds rolled in Wednesday, but it was yet another nice afternoon for Bowling Green with pleasantly warm readings! Changes are coming to our weather pattern, though. An upper-level low spinning to our east throws moisture back into the region Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, especially in the afternoon.
Friday contains a small shot at a shower, although it will be warmer and noticeably more humid. Temps heat up into the low 90s this weekend. Saturday looks rain-free, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday (Father’s Day) as a system eases southward from the Midwest.
Chances for rain continue each day Monday through Wednesday as a moist southwesterly flow will be in place. Highs drop a bit into the upper 80s down the stretch.
THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and T/Storms...High 84, Low 65
FRIDAY: P/Sunny, Warmer, Isol’d T/Shower Possible...High 88, Low 67
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid...High 92, Low 70
Today's High: 81
Today's Low: 58
Average High: 87
Average Low: 65
Record High: 101 (1936)
Record Low: 45 (1917)
Sunrise: 5:27am
Sunset: 8:08pm
Today's Precip: 0.00"
Monthly Precip: 1.23"
Yearly Precip: 27.59"
Today's Snowfall: 0.0"
Seasonal Snowfall: 3.6"
UV Index: 8
Pollen: 3.5 (Grass)
Mold: Low
Air Quality: Good
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.