WATCH - Unsettled Weather Returns

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few more clouds rolled in Wednesday, but it was yet another nice afternoon for Bowling Green with pleasantly warm readings! Changes are coming to our weather pattern, though. An upper-level low spinning to our east throws moisture back into the region Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, especially in the afternoon.

Friday contains a small shot at a shower, although it will be warmer and noticeably more humid. Temps heat up into the low 90s this weekend. Saturday looks rain-free, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday (Father’s Day) as a system eases southward from the Midwest.

Chances for rain continue each day Monday through Wednesday as a moist southwesterly flow will be in place. Highs drop a bit into the upper 80s down the stretch.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and T/Storms...High 84, Low 65

FRIDAY: P/Sunny, Warmer, Isol’d T/Shower Possible...High 88, Low 67

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid...High 92, Low 70

Today's High: 81

Today's Low: 58

Average High: 87

Average Low: 65

Record High: 101 (1936)

Record Low: 45 (1917)

Sunrise: 5:27am

Sunset: 8:08pm

Today's Precip: 0.00"

Monthly Precip: 1.23"

Yearly Precip: 27.59"

Today's Snowfall: 0.0"

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.6"

UV Index: 8

Pollen: 3.5 (Grass)

Mold: Low

Air Quality: Good

