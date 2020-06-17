Advertisement

WATCH - Unsettled Weather Returns

By Shane Holinde
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few more clouds rolled in Wednesday, but it was yet another nice afternoon for Bowling Green with pleasantly warm readings! Changes are coming to our weather pattern, though. An upper-level low spinning to our east throws moisture back into the region Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, especially in the afternoon.

Friday contains a small shot at a shower, although it will be warmer and noticeably more humid. Temps heat up into the low 90s this weekend. Saturday looks rain-free, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday (Father’s Day) as a system eases southward from the Midwest.

Chances for rain continue each day Monday through Wednesday as a moist southwesterly flow will be in place. Highs drop a bit into the upper 80s down the stretch.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and T/Storms...High 84, Low 65

FRIDAY: P/Sunny, Warmer, Isol’d T/Shower Possible...High 88, Low 67

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid...High 92, Low 70

Today's High: 81

Today's Low: 58

Average High: 87

Average Low: 65

Record High: 101 (1936)

Record Low: 45 (1917)

Sunrise: 5:27am

Sunset: 8:08pm

Today's Precip: 0.00"

Monthly Precip: 1.23"

Yearly Precip: 27.59"

Today's Snowfall: 0.0"

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.6"

UV Index: 8

Pollen: 3.5 (Grass)

Mold: Low

Air Quality: Good

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Increasing Clouds Into The Afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly to mostly cloudy into the afternoon.

Weather

WATCH - Some Cloud Coverage This Afternoon

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Weather

A Mix Of Clouds For Wednesday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the lower 80's.

Weather

WATCH - A Partly Sunny Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH - A Wonderful Wednesday!

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Fair skies continue with a slow warming trend through the rest of the week.

Weather

Nice Weather Continues

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Stephens
Weather

Weather

Tuesday Morning Weather

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT

Forecast

WATCH - A Terrific Tuesday!

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
More sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures into Tuesday

Weather

Temperatures Climb Through The Week

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunshine and low dew points to kick off the week.

Weather

WATCH - Pleasant To Start The Week

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.