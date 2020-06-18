Active Glasgow investigation: Pursuit crashes around Columbia Avenue

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple agencies are reportedly working a scene in Glasgow Thursday.

13 News is told there was a pursuit that wrecked around Columbia Avenue, Glasgow Police confirms.

Glasgow Police are assisting with the scene of the accident. It's believed that the fleeing vehicle caused damage to other cars in the course of crashing.

Glasgow Police tell us this is a Barren County Sheriff's Office investigation.

We're told officers are looking for the suspect.

13 News is working to get more details confirmed.

