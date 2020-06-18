Advertisement

Active Glasgow investigation: Pursuit crashes around Columbia Avenue

Multiple agencies are working the scene after a pursuit Thursday. (Source: Gray News)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple agencies are reportedly working a scene in Glasgow Thursday.

13 News is told there was a pursuit that wrecked around Columbia Avenue, Glasgow Police confirms.

Glasgow Police are assisting with the scene of the accident. It's believed that the fleeing vehicle caused damage to other cars in the course of crashing.

Glasgow Police tell us this is a Barren County Sheriff's Office investigation.

We're told officers are looking for the suspect.

13 News is working to get more details confirmed.

