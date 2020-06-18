Allen County Health Department confirms 7 more COVID-19 cases

The Allen County Health Department reported another seven confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Thursday afternoon.

ACHD said the patients were undergoing medical treatment and were in quarantine.

As of Thursday afternoon, Allen County had 145 cases of the virus reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak. To date, ACHD reported 113 cases had fully recovered and were off quarantine with a remainder of 28 Active Cases in quarantine either at home or hospitalized, and 4 deaths. As of Thursday afternoon there were 18 pending tests reported with the Allen County partners: Agape Health, TJ Health- Scottsville, and Medical Center-Scottsville. This does not include any test performed outside of Allen County.