Belmont Advisory

Despite defections because of injuries and scheduling, the Belmont Stakes is still a $1 million Triple Crown race with plenty at stake. But at a shorter distance of 1 1/8 miles without fans and 11 weeks before the Kentucky Derby, it’s a Belmont like has never been run before. By Racing Writer Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 3 p.m.

Tiz the Law has all the ingredients. New York-bred. Already a winner at Belmont Park. And the connections of owner and trainer – Sackatoga Stables and Barclay Tagg – are the same as they were when Funny Cide became America’s racing sweetheart in 2003. Add it all up and Tiz the Law becomes the easy pick to win Saturday’s Belmont Stakes. By Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos moving by 3 p.m.

The Belmont Stakes opens the upside down Triple Crown season. Normally held after the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, the Belmont is the first of the three due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be run at a shorter distance of 1 1/8 miles without fans and 11 weeks before the Kentucky Derby. By Jake Seiner. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 3 p.m. EDT.

With the first leg of the reconfigured Triple Crown complete, horse racing heads into an 11-week wait until the Kentucky Derby on Oct. 3. That’s an unprecedented stretch of time for horses to either rest, train or compete in a prep race. However, the prep schedule remains in flux as tracks scramble to reschedule some of the summer’s biggest races. By Racing Writer Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 p.m. EDT.

Post positions are drawn for the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Farmington Road and Tap it to Win among the top contenders for the shortened race that leads off the Triple Crown for the first time. By Racing Writer Beth Harris. Sent: 500 words, photos, Wednesday, June 17

Favored Tiz the Law is attempting to be the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years. His 82-year-old trainer, Barclay Tagg, is trying to complete his personal Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2003 with Funny Cide. And it’ll take a tremendous run to prevent them from that history. By Stephen Whyno. Sent: 800 words, file photos, Tuesday, June 16