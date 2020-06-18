Beshear: 234 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 3 additional deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

The governor said Kentuckians need to reconsider wearing face masks in order to keep the virus from spreading.

Beshear reported 234 new cases of the virus which brought the statewide confirmed case total to 13,197. He said there were three new deaths which increased the death toll to 520. That number included the removal from the list of a 95-year-old Grayson County woman who, after testing, had recovered from the virus before passing away. The three new deaths reported Thursday included an 87-year-old man from Logan County.

There were 336,267 Kentuckians ever tested, 2,482 ever hospitalized, 400 currently hospitalized, 975 ever in the ICU with 68 currently. There were 3,506 recoveries.

Gov. Beshear signed a proclamation recognizing June 19, 2020 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Juneteenth is celebrated annually on the 19th of June to commemorate Union army general Gordon Granger’s reading of federal orders in the city of Galveston, Texas, on 19 June 1865, proclaiming all slaves in Texas were free. The Emancipation Proclamation had freed the slaves almost two and a half years earlier, but Texas was remote and enforcement was slow to reach the area. Beshear said he would ask the legislature to recognize it as a state holiday.

