Bowling Green artist inspires others by overcoming challenges

Collins
Collins(kaley skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

A recent Western Kentucky University graduate and Bowling Green native is using creativity and technology to pursue her dreams.

Drue Collins experienced vision loss due to optic nerve hypoplasia, but she is not letting that minor set backstop her from pursuing her dream to pursue a career in art therapy using electronic glasses.

Collins says that while she has been faced with this challenge she is not letting it stop her and she hopes that through her art she is able to inspire others who might face similar obstacles.

“I have had a lot of people over the years tell me that doing art is going to be something that is impossible for me to do because of my vision. I’m told that pursuing a career in art therapy because of my vision is gonna be tough but I just keep working keep trying and keep doing the best I can to not prove them wrong but show this is possible,” said Collins.

Collins says that she hopes that everyone follows their dreams no matter what obstacles they face.

