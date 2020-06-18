Bowling Green Attorney Thomas N. Kerrick will serve as President of the Kentucky Bar Association starting July 1.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green attorney Thomas N. Kerrick will be serving as president of the Kentucky Bar Association (KBA) for a one-year term.

The term will begin on Wednesday, July 1,2020.

Kerrick will take his oath of office during a private ceremony on June 25th at 4:30pm at the Baker Arboretum.

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. will perform the oath of office ceremony.

Kerrick is a shareholder with Kerrick Bachert PSC in Bowling Green, Ky.

He practices in the areas of personal injury, products liability, professional liability and insurance litigation.

