Bowling Green Attorney Thomas N. Kerrick will serve as President of the Kentucky Bar Association starting July 1.

Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green attorney Thomas N. Kerrick will be serving as president of the Kentucky Bar Association (KBA) for a one-year term.
The term will begin on Wednesday, July 1,2020.
Kerrick will take his oath of office during a private ceremony on June 25th at 4:30pm at the Baker Arboretum.
Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. will perform the oath of office ceremony.
Kerrick is a shareholder with Kerrick Bachert PSC in Bowling Green, Ky.
He practices in the areas of personal injury, products liability, professional liability and insurance litigation.
