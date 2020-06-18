Advertisement

Bowling Green Attorney Thomas N. Kerrick will serve as President of the Kentucky Bar Association starting July 1.

Local attorney will serve at the President of the Kentucky Bar Association
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green attorney Thomas N. Kerrick will be serving as president of the Kentucky Bar Association (KBA) for a one-year term.

The term will begin on Wednesday, July 1,2020.

Kerrick will take his oath of office during a private ceremony on June 25th at 4:30pm at the Baker Arboretum.

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. will perform the oath of office ceremony.

Kerrick is a shareholder with Kerrick Bachert PSC in Bowling Green, Ky.

He practices in the areas of personal injury, products liability, professional liability and insurance litigation.

