Advertisement

Childcare centers reopen, adjust to new guidelines

This week was the first time child care centers in Kentucky could open their doors since March.
This week was the first time child care centers in Kentucky could open their doors since March.
This week was the first time child care centers in Kentucky could open their doors since March.(Allie Hennard)
By Alexandra Hennard
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As kids get back to their old routine, employees are adjusting to a new one.

“Absolutely we’re going to have a lot of challenges that we’re going to have to overcome,” said Smart Start Child Care Regional Director, Becca Handcock.

This week was the first time child care centers in Kentucky could open their doors since March.

“The first day was probably a little rocky, just because it was new for everyone,” Hancock said. “Our main priority was to open up our doors to be available for our families, to be available to any family who would like to receive quality child care here in Warren County.”

Being able to reopen means guidelines must be followed. Those guidelines include a limit of 10 children per room, with the same staff. All employees must wear masks and pick-up and drop-off will be done from the parking lot. Parents or family members will not be allowed inside the building.

Since kids have been home so long, it could take your little ones a few weeks to adjust to the new schedule.

Hancock says overall, the kids have adjusted well. The center’s biggest challenges come from the new drop-off and pick-up procedures.

“The parents were definitely nervous, but once we got started and they saw the kids were happy, everything just fell back into place like it was before we closed down,” Hancock said. ”A couple of the kids did have a little bit of anxiety on the first day with the masks, the new drop-off and pick-up procedures that we had, but they really did well. kids acclimate to their environment and adapt very easily. They were excited to see their friends.”

While some of the children might have been anxious, to begin with seeing adults in masks, they now have a different reaction.

“Definitely some of the kids think we’re superheroes. So, we’ve been trying to make it as fun as possible for them just to make them feel at ease,” Hancock said. “I want everyone to know that we’re here for them, that we want to make this transition as smooth as possible, but I think now that we’re ending the week, we definitely have a better system in place.”

Hancock says now that they’re almost finished with their first week reopen, they have an even better system in place.

For more information on Smart Start Child Care click <a href=“https://www.facebook.com/smartstartbg/”>Here.</a>

For a full list of the state’s guidelines click <a href=“ https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dcbs/Pages/dcbscvres.aspx>Here.</a>

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Frayed flags: Warren County couple believes someone vandalized their patriotic decorations

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A Warren County couple is feeling disheartened after they say someone vandalized their patriotic decorations.

News

TriStar Greenview adds health coverage resources hotline during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The new health insurance eligibility and advocacy services hotline has been added to assist those who may have lost health coverage or income to pay for health care services due to the pandemic.

News

Kentucky AG urges patience amid probe of Taylor’s death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kentucky’s attorney general has asked for patience as his office investigates the shooting death of a black woman by Louisville police.

News

Date set for re-sentencing of man who attacked Rand Paul

Updated: 1 hours ago
A new sentencing date was set for a Kentucky man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, breaking several of the lawmakers ribs.

Latest News

News

Allen County Health Department confirms 7 more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Allen County Health Department reported another seven confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Thursday afternoon.

News

Family of Timothy Taylor offering reward for information leading to an arrest in murder case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Bowling Green Police say the family of Timothy Taylor is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder case.

News

Tickets for Garth Brooks concert at Franklin Drive-in on sale June 19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Brooks will perform a concert that will be seen at 300 North American drive-in theaters, June 27

News

Bowling Green artist inspires others by overcoming challenges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Drue Collins experienced vision loss due to optic nerve hypoplasia, but she is not letting that minor set backstop her from pursuing her dream to pursue a career in art therapy using electronic glasses.

News

Glasgow: Pursuit crashes around Columbia Avenue; BCSO, KSP searching for suspect

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Martin
It's believed that the fleeing vehicle caused damage to other cars in the course of crashing.

Weather

Warming Up With Partly Sunny Skies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny today with a high of 84°.