Childcare centers reopen, adjust to new guidelines

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As kids get back to their old routine, employees are adjusting to a new one.

“Absolutely we’re going to have a lot of challenges that we’re going to have to overcome,” said Smart Start Child Care Regional Director, Becca Handcock.

This week was the first time child care centers in Kentucky could open their doors since March.

“The first day was probably a little rocky, just because it was new for everyone,” Hancock said. “Our main priority was to open up our doors to be available for our families, to be available to any family who would like to receive quality child care here in Warren County.”

Being able to reopen means guidelines must be followed. Those guidelines include a limit of 10 children per room, with the same staff. All employees must wear masks and pick-up and drop-off will be done from the parking lot. Parents or family members will not be allowed inside the building.

Since kids have been home so long, it could take your little ones a few weeks to adjust to the new schedule.

Hancock says overall, the kids have adjusted well. The center’s biggest challenges come from the new drop-off and pick-up procedures.

“The parents were definitely nervous, but once we got started and they saw the kids were happy, everything just fell back into place like it was before we closed down,” Hancock said. ”A couple of the kids did have a little bit of anxiety on the first day with the masks, the new drop-off and pick-up procedures that we had, but they really did well. kids acclimate to their environment and adapt very easily. They were excited to see their friends.”

While some of the children might have been anxious, to begin with seeing adults in masks, they now have a different reaction.

“Definitely some of the kids think we’re superheroes. So, we’ve been trying to make it as fun as possible for them just to make them feel at ease,” Hancock said. “I want everyone to know that we’re here for them, that we want to make this transition as smooth as possible, but I think now that we’re ending the week, we definitely have a better system in place.”

Hancock says now that they’re almost finished with their first week reopen, they have an even better system in place.

For more information on Smart Start Child Care click <a href=“ https://www.facebook.com/smartstartbg/ ”>Here.</a>

For a full list of the state’s guidelines click <a href=“ https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dcbs/Pages/dcbscvres.aspx ” >Here.</a>

