Family of Timothy Taylor offering reward for information leading to an arrest in murder case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Bowling Green Police say the family of Timothy Taylor is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder case.

19-year-old Taylor died in a shooting on June 8th at the Crown Apartments in Bowling Green.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward in the case.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.