Family of Timothy Taylor offering reward for information leading to an arrest in murder case
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -
Bowling Green Police say the family of Timothy Taylor is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder case.
19-year-old Taylor died in a shooting on June 8th at the Crown Apartments in Bowling Green.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward in the case.
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.