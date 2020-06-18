Advertisement

Football returns – COVID precautions

View from the Hill
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

So far so good. That’s what WKU Football is saying about efforts to keep student-athletes safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amy Bingham shows us the safety measures being taken in this week’s View from the Hill.

“Every time they come and go, we clean. Every time.”

Extra cleaning is just one of many precautions being taken in the wake of COVID 19.

“Right when our guys get to the front of the building they have to have masks on, everyone’s temperature is checked. There are trainers sitting at the door, there’s one way going in and out .”

Sixty-five WKU Football players are in their second week back on the hill keeping a safe social distance.

“Whatever the governor says, we’re doing it and right now we’re under ten and under groups still.”

“We have different flights in the locker room where it just doesn’t allow everybody to be in there. You’ve got to go in with a group of ten. There’s only one area you can be for your group.”

The student-athletes are handling all the precautions like champs.

“I’d say it’s been an easy adjustment just because the strength staff and the training staff have done a great job explaining what needs to go on.”

They’re also staying motivated.

“Having that same focus no matter the circumstances, we still have to come in here and lift like it’s a regular day regardless of the pandemic.”

“From March until now, athletics stopped and these kids’ drive and desire and passion to do this and be back in the middle of this, back with their team probably motivated them.”

The rest of the team will be here by July sixth. Preparing for the home opener in September.

“September 3rd is coming, that’s an exciting time. That’s why we’re doing today what we’re doing to get to September third.”

“The fan part of it we’ll have to see , we’re gonna still have to navigate that. I don’t think we’re quite there yet on what that’s gonna be and what those protocols are but we hope by the time we hit September that everything is good and the fans are back in the stands.”

With this week’s View from the Hill….

“Whatever it takes for us to get on the field, that’s what we’ll do for sure.”

I’m Amy Bingham.

You can view WKU’s Big Red Restart plan by logging onto wku.edu/restart.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

wku.edu/restart

Latest News

News

Tickets are going fast for the St. Jude Dream Home, less than 1,300 tickets are available

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Less than 1,300 tickets left for the St. Jude dream home.

News

A look at dueling policing proposals considered by Congress

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Both Democrats and Republicans have introduced legislation to reform policing in America, but they diverge on some issues.

News

Lexington meeting hijacked by people saying racial slurs

Updated: 1 hour ago
A virtual city council meeting in Lexington was interrupted Wednesday night by people making racial and homophobic slurs.

News

Kentucky governor seeks to revive health insurance exchange

Updated: 1 hour ago
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to bring back Kentucky’s health insurance exchange, a program dismantled by his Republican predecessor.

News

For some, suspense will linger past Kentucky election

Updated: 1 hour ago
Results from Kentucky’s primary election are expected to drag out for days after voting ends Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Football returns – COVID precautions

Updated: 1 hour ago
Football returns – COVID precautions

Weather

Partly Sunny With A Few Stray Showers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny today with a few stray showers.

News

Good News

Updated: 2 hours ago
Good News

National

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times.

National

1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The latest figure from the Labor Department marked the 11th straight weekly decline in applications since they peaked at nearly 7 million in March as the coronavirus shut down much of the economy.