Football returns – COVID precautions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

So far so good. That’s what WKU Football is saying about efforts to keep student-athletes safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amy Bingham shows us the safety measures being taken in this week’s View from the Hill.

“Every time they come and go, we clean. Every time.”

Extra cleaning is just one of many precautions being taken in the wake of COVID 19.

“Right when our guys get to the front of the building they have to have masks on, everyone’s temperature is checked. There are trainers sitting at the door, there’s one way going in and out .”

Sixty-five WKU Football players are in their second week back on the hill keeping a safe social distance.

“Whatever the governor says, we’re doing it and right now we’re under ten and under groups still.”

“We have different flights in the locker room where it just doesn’t allow everybody to be in there. You’ve got to go in with a group of ten. There’s only one area you can be for your group.”

The student-athletes are handling all the precautions like champs.

“I’d say it’s been an easy adjustment just because the strength staff and the training staff have done a great job explaining what needs to go on.”

They’re also staying motivated.

“Having that same focus no matter the circumstances, we still have to come in here and lift like it’s a regular day regardless of the pandemic.”

“From March until now, athletics stopped and these kids’ drive and desire and passion to do this and be back in the middle of this, back with their team probably motivated them.”

The rest of the team will be here by July sixth. Preparing for the home opener in September.

“September 3rd is coming, that’s an exciting time. That’s why we’re doing today what we’re doing to get to September third.”

“The fan part of it we’ll have to see , we’re gonna still have to navigate that. I don’t think we’re quite there yet on what that’s gonna be and what those protocols are but we hope by the time we hit September that everything is good and the fans are back in the stands.”

With this week’s View from the Hill….

“Whatever it takes for us to get on the field, that’s what we’ll do for sure.”

I’m Amy Bingham.

You can view WKU’s Big Red Restart plan by logging onto wku.edu/restart.

