For some, suspense will linger past Kentucky election

Kentucky's primary election results are expected to be delayed.
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Results from Kentucky’s primary election are expected to drag out for days after voting ends Tuesday. That will keep some candidates and their supporters in suspense for up to a week. Kentucky has switched to widespread mail-in absentee voting amid the coronavirus outbreak. Secretary of State Michael Adams says that on election night and for days later, Kentucky will have a patchwork of election results, based on decisions by local officials across the state’s 120 counties. Adams says some counties will wait until all votes are counted before releasing any results. Other counties will release results as they become available.

