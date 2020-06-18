Frayed flags: Warren County couple believes someone vandalized their patriotic decorations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County couple is feeling disheartened after they say someone vandalized their patriotic decorations.

“We’re very patriotic,” said Teresa Willoughby. “We just like to celebrate America.”

The Willoughby’s acts of patriotism in Deer Meadow neighborhood stems back decades ago.

“We’ve done this for probably twenty years or so,” said Willoughby about decorating the front of their neighborhood in red white and blue.

“The neighbors seem to really enjoy it. They stop on the way when we were doing it and say thank you it looks nice.”

That was until this week when they discovered what appeared to be vandalism to their decorations.

"You can tell someone's taken a knife, a pocket knife and cut the flags"

It appears there was damage done to several of the flag buntings on the fence at the entrance of the neighborhood, and one even missing, said Willoughby.

“It just saddens me that people don’t respect the symbol that people seem not to respect our country- its symbols like they once did.”

So Teresa takes in the now patriotic mess draped across this neighborhood entrance. The symbol of freedom flying frayed in the wind, a sight that brings her confusion over pride.

“That’s our flag, and to me it’s like they don’t respect the people then that fought for our freedom for this country, that lost their lives.”

She added that the homeowners associate is aware of the situation, but since it’s pretty dark at night where the neighborhood is located, it’s unlikely that they will be able to track down whoever is responsible.

“America is not perfect and we have problems, we live in a fallen world, we’re not perfect people, but we’re thankful and blessed every day to live in this country where we have freedom of choice,” said Willoughby.

