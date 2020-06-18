GRDHD reports 15 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 15 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday – eight in Daviess County, three in Henderson County, two in Ohio County, and two in Union County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 804. Three reported confirmed cases were hospitalized a the tome of the report. GRDHD said of the 804 confirmed cases in the district, 90 (11%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases was reported as 703 (87%) as of Thursday morning.

No virus-related deaths were reported to date in Ohio County. (WBKO)

