Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A virtual city council meeting in Lexington was interrupted Wednesday night by people making racial and homophobic slurs. News outlets report it happened during the Lexington-Fayette Urban County council meeting. The Zoom meeting was a public forum to discuss police reforms. A participant in the meeting said it was disheartening people can say slurs and not have their faces shown. A council member said it was a painful lesson about what is said to many people in the community. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports public comments were halted after several slurs were made, and later resumed so residents who had signed up to make a statement could comment.

MIDWAY, Ky. (AP) — A small Kentucky city has decided to make Juneteenth an official holiday. The celebration commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and is held annually on June 19. The Courier Journal reports Midway Mayor Grayson Vandegrift signed an executive order Wednesday that recognizes the day, closes city hall and allows paid time off for city employees. Vandegrift said the move is a way to honor black residents in the city and to bring people together for more than just a conversation about equality. He says he hopes the action sets a precedent that spreads around the state.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to bring back Kentucky's health insurance exchange, a program dismantled by his Republican predecessor. Beshear notified federal officials of his plans to revive the state-based exchange at the start of 2022. His father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, started the state's online health exchange, dubbed kynect. It was an outgrowth of the landmark Affordable Care Act championed by then-President Barack Obama. The state program allowed Kentuckians to purchase commercial health plans or sign up for Medicaid. GOP Gov. Matt Bevin abolished the exchange as being too costly, saying Kentuckians could use the federal website to buy health insurance.

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says more work is needed on the out-of-service Dorena-Hickman Ferry that connects Kentucky and Missouri, and it will probably remain out of service until this weekend. The ferry temporarily halted service Sunday due to a mechanical issue. Capt. Jeremy Newsom said in a news release that the ferry probably won’t be back in service until Saturday or Sunday due to time needed for repairs and delivery of parts. Closure of the ferry creates a 75-mile detour with an additional 90 minutes of travel time for commuters.