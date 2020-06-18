Advertisement

Kentucky AG urges patience amid probe of Taylor’s death

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s attorney general has asked for patience as his office investigates the shooting death of a black woman by Louisville police. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Thursday he recognizes the urgency to “find the truth.” Cameron declined to publicly set a timetable for the completion of the investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor. Protesters in Louisville and across the country have demanded justice for Taylor and other black Americans killed by police. Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her home while conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

Latest News

News

Date set for re-sentencing of man who attacked Rand Paul

Updated: 24 minutes ago
A new sentencing date was set for a Kentucky man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, breaking several of the lawmakers ribs.

News

Allen County Health Department confirms 7 more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Allen County Health Department reported another seven confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Thursday afternoon.

News

Family of Timothy Taylor offering reward for information leading to an arrest in murder case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ana Medina
Bowling Green Police say the family of Timothy Taylor is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder case.

News

Tickets for Garth Brooks concert at Franklin Drive-in on sale June 19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Brooks will perform a concert that will be seen at 300 North American drive-in theaters, June 27

Latest News

News

Bowling Green artist inspires others by overcoming challenges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Drue Collins experienced vision loss due to optic nerve hypoplasia, but she is not letting that minor set backstop her from pursuing her dream to pursue a career in art therapy using electronic glasses.

News

Glasgow: Pursuit crashes around Columbia Avenue; BCSO, KSP searching for suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Martin
It's believed that the fleeing vehicle caused damage to other cars in the course of crashing.

Weather

Warming Up With Partly Sunny Skies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny today with a high of 84°.

News

EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies’ brains

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday ended an Obama-era drive to regulate a widespread contaminant in drinking water linked to brain damage in infants. The agency rejected warnings that the move will mean lower IQs for an unknown number of American newborns.

News

KSP pursuit of stolen motorcycle leads to arrest of a Scottsville man

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A man was arrested in Allen County after police said he led them on a pursuit.

News

GRDHD reports 15 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 15 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday