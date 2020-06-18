Advertisement

Kentucky governor seeks to revive health insurance exchange

Beshear notified federal officials of his plans to revive the state-based exchange at the start of 2022.
Beshear notified federal officials of his plans to revive the state-based exchange at the start of 2022.(AP)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to bring back Kentucky’s health insurance exchange, a program dismantled by his Republican predecessor. Beshear notified federal officials of his plans to revive the state-based exchange at the start of 2022. His father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, started the state’s online health exchange, dubbed kynect. It was an outgrowth of the landmark Affordable Care Act championed by then-President Barack Obama. The state program allowed Kentuckians to purchase commercial health plans or sign up for Medicaid. GOP Gov. Matt Bevin abolished the exchange as being too costly, saying Kentuckians could use the federal website to buy health insurance.

